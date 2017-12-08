 

EFRIM MANUEL MENUCK DEI GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR ANNUNCIA IL SUO NUOVO ALBUM SOLISTA

 
Nuovo album in vista per Efrim Manuel Menuck, musicista canadese noto per essere parte integrante di band come Thee Silver Mt. Zion Memorial Orchestra e Godspeed You! Black Emperor.

Il suo precedente album solista “Plays “High Gospel”” risaliva al 2011 e si muoveva tra post-rock e sperimentalismi. In questo caso, “Pissing Stars” (atteso per il 2 febbraio 2018) a quanto dice l’autore sarà “his most vulnerable and his most adventurous album“. Nato nel corso del 2016 e 2017, il disco è il risultato di due anni decisamente travagliati: “a very rough pair of years, shot thru with fatigue, depression, despair, and too many cigarettes and too much booze“.

Il disco, di cui vi proponiamo un brano e la tracklist, è stato interamente scritto, suonato e registrato da Efrim Manuel Menuck.

1.Black Flags Ov Thee Holy Sonne
2.The State And Its Love And Genoicide
3.The Lion-Daggers Of Calais
4.Kills v. Lies
5.Hart_Kashoggi
6.A Lamb In The Land Of Payday Loans
7.LxOxVx / Shelter In Place
8.The Beauty Of Children And The War Against The Poor
9.Pissing Stars

