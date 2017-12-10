 

NUOVO ALBUM IN ARRIVO PER GLI INSTANCABILI GUIDED BY VOICES

 
Nel 2017 Robert Pollard ci aveva già regalato due album dei “suoi” Guided By Voices, ovvero “August By Cake” e “How Do You Spell Heaven”. Pensavamo a un po’ di pausa. Ci sbagliavamo. Nel 20187 è atteso “Space Gun”, che le note stampa definiscono come “the fullest realization of Pollard’s song talents, with the band firing on all cylinders“.

Nell’attesa è stata svelata la title track:

Il 23 marzo è atteso quindi il nuovo album con la seguente tracklist:

1. Space Gun
2. Colonel Paper
3. King Flute
4. Ark Technican
5. See My Field
6. Liar’s Box
7. Blink Bank
8. Daily Get Ups
9. Hudson Rake
10. Sport Component National
11. I Love Kangaroos
12. Grey Spat Matters
13. That’s Good
14. Flight Advantage
15. Evolution Circus

