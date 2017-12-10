PRONTO L’ALBUM DEI LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN (CON MEMBRI DI TOOL/MASTOND E OFF!)

PRONTO L’ALBUM DEI LEGEND OF THE SEAGULLMEN (CON MEMBRI DI TOOL/MASTOND E OFF!)

Avevamo iniziato a sentire parlare dei Legend of The Seagullmen nel 2015. Il progetto che vede protagonisti Danny Carey dei Tool (che hanno annunciato di aver terminato le registrazioni del nuovo album!), Brett Hinds dei Mastodon, Dimitri Coats degli OFF! e Jimmy Hayward ha annunciato il proprio album d’esordio omonimo per il 9 febbraio via Dine Alone.

Ecco tracklist e singolo “Shipswreck”:

1. We Are The Seagullmen

2. The Fogger

3. Shipswreck

4. Curse of the Red Tide

5. Legend of the Seagullmen

6. The Orca

7. Rise of the Giant

8. Ballad of the Deep Sea Diver