CREEP SHOW è LA NUOVA BAND DI JOHN GRANT. DEBUT ALBUM SU BELLA UNION A MARZO 2018.

John Grant si unisce al trio dark-analogue-electro Wrangler, gruppo creato da Stephen Mallinder già cantante e membro fondatore dei Cabaret Voltaire, per formare i Creep Show.
“Mr Dynamite”, l’album di debutto, esce su Bella Union il 16 Marzo 2018.
Ascolta il primo singolo “Pink Squirrel” qui:
Mr Dynamite tracklist:
1. Mr Dynamite
2. Modern Parenting
3. Tokyo Metro
4. Endangered Species
5. K Mart Johnny
6. Pink Squirrel
7. Lime Ricky
8. Fall
9. Safe and Sound
#music Creep Show – Pink Squirrel by Bella Union https://t.co/3LzVSSSaM7 pic.twitter.com/WubrhtN8jV
— Manikinhead (@The_Manikinhead) December 11, 2017