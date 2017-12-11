 

CREEP SHOW è LA NUOVA BAND DI JOHN GRANT. DEBUT ALBUM SU BELLA UNION A MARZO 2018.

 
11 dicembre 2017
 

John Grant si unisce al trio dark-analogue-electro Wrangler, gruppo creato da Stephen Mallinder già cantante e membro fondatore dei Cabaret Voltaire, per formare i Creep Show.

“Mr Dynamite”, l’album di debutto, esce su Bella Union il 16 Marzo 2018.

Ascolta il primo singolo “Pink Squirrel” qui:

Mr Dynamite tracklist:
1. Mr Dynamite
2. Modern Parenting
3. Tokyo Metro
4. Endangered Species
5. K Mart Johnny
6. Pink Squirrel
7. Lime Ricky
8. Fall
9. Safe and Sound

