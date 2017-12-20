 

LIAM E NOEL: AMICI COME PRIMA?

 
20 dicembre 2017
 

E’ proprio vero che a Natale siamo tutti più buoni. Si. Anche Liam, che dopo aver speso un anno intero a lanciare frecciate velenose al fratello Noel, in questo periodo che precede le festività natalizie si è ammorbidito, tanto da arrivare a scrivere frasi decisamente rassicuranti su Twitter, frasi di pace e amore verrebbe da dire.

I wanna say Happy Xmas to team NG it’s been a great year thanks for everything looking forward to seeing you [tomorrow]” e addirittura, dopo essere stato incalzato da un fan, aggiungere “we’re all good again“.

Se son rose fioriranno, intanto godiamoci un po’ di serenità.

