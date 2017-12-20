NUOVO ALBUM DEI GORILLAZ? SICURAMENTE NEL 2018!

 

Insomma il dado è tratto. Di fronte a certe affermazioni non c’è più niente da dubitare. Il nuovo album dei Gorillaz uscirà nel 2018, parola di Jamie Hewlett, che si occupa delle animazioni del gruppo.

Ecco quanto afferma in una chiacchierata con ‘Taschen’, parlando del suo ultimo libro e finendo inevitabilmente a citare la band: “We are working on another Gorillaz album, which we are going to be releasing next year. So we’re going straight into the next album with no break. Usually we have a good five-year break between each album but we decided: ‘You know what? Let’s keep going’ because there’s ideas for a few more albums so we’re going to go straight into that. So that will be all of next year and probably the year beyond that“.

Insomma niente pause e lavori che scorrono alla grande, visto il gran numero di materiale che sta uscendo dalle testoline di questi musicisti.

Ecco l’audio dell’intervista:

