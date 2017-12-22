IL 2 FEBBRAIO 2018 SU BURGER RECORDS ESCE “ROCKNROLL MACHINE” DEI TURBONEGRO

Si intitola “RockNRoll Machine” ed esce il prossimo 2 febbraio 2018 su Burger Records il nuovo album dei Turbonegro.

“Part III: RockNRoll Machine” è il primo singolo che anticipa il lavoro ed è un brano dedicato al defunto Malcolm Young degli AC/DC.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

01. SUITE: The Rock and Roll Machine Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation

02. Part II: Well Hello

03. art III: RockNRoll Machine

04. Hurry Up & Die

05. Fist City

06. Skinhead Rock & Roll

07 .Hot For Nietzsche

08. On the Rag

09. Let the Punishment Fit the Behind

10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad

11. Special Education