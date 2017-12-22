IL 2 FEBBRAIO 2018 SU BURGER RECORDS ESCE “ROCKNROLL MACHINE” DEI TURBONEGRO

Si intitola “RockNRoll Machine” ed esce il prossimo 2 febbraio 2018 su Burger Records il nuovo album dei Turbonegro.
“Part III: RockNRoll Machine” è il primo singolo che anticipa il lavoro ed è un brano dedicato al defunto Malcolm Young degli AC/DC.
Ecco la tracklist completa:
01. SUITE: The Rock and Roll Machine Part I: Chrome Ozone Creation
02. Part II: Well Hello
03. art III: RockNRoll Machine
04. Hurry Up & Die
05. Fist City
06. Skinhead Rock & Roll
07 .Hot For Nietzsche
08. On the Rag
09. Let the Punishment Fit the Behind
10. John Carpenter Powder Ballad
11. Special Education