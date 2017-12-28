THOM YORKE E SPOTIFY NON VANNO PROPRIO D’ACCORDO

Poco importa che su Spotify sia apparsa anche la sua musica come solista e non solo quella dei Radiohead, Thom Yorke continua a non avere molto a cuore quel servizio musicale di streaming. A suo tempo si era espresso con una frase decisamente ricca di spirito e di particolare ironia (“the last desperate fart of a dying corpse“, ovvero “l’ultima disperata scoreggia di un cadavere“) per classificare Spotify, ora, rispondendo a un tweet di Geoff Barrow dei Portishead dimostra di non aver certo cambiato idea.

Geoff chiede, con un misto di curiosità e provocazione se qualche musicista è riuscito a raccogliere più di 500 sterline. Yorke risponde: “I refer you, ladies and gentlemen, to the comments below…without further comment”, come a dire che è inutile parlarne. In effetti poi i commenti sottostanti hanno confermato che bene o male nessun musicista, con Spotify, arriva a cifre quantomeno decenti.

Ok quick question for musicians

How many of you have personally made more than £500 from @Spotify — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) December 27, 2017

i refer you, ladies and gentlemen, to the comments below …. without further comment 🙏😔 https://t.co/rw3mNt9epG — Thom Yorke (@thomyorke) December 28, 2017