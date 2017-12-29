 

CAR SEAT HEADREST ANNUNCIA UNA NUOVA VERSIONE DI “TWIN FANTASY”, IL SUO ALBUM DEL 2011

 
Car Seat Headrest è prossimo a pubblicare (16 febbraio via Matador) una versione rielaborata del suo album “Twin Fantasy” (suo sesto lavoro uscito nel 2011).

Will Toledo il 13 dicembre aveva reso nota “Beach Life-In-Death” in questa sua nuova forma e ora è arrivato il momento di chiudere questo cerchio, come lui stesso ammette: “[Twin Fantasy] was never a finished work, it wasn’t until last year that I figured out how to finish it.

Le note stampa parlano di un disco che ha beneficiato di alcune importanti accortezze, che hanno reso l’album quello che sarebbe sempre dovuto essere: “He has, now, the benefit of a bigger budget, a full band in fine form, and endless time to tinker. According to him, it took eight months of mixing just to get the drums right. But this is no shallow second take, sanitized in studio and scrubbed of feeling. This is the album he always wanted to make. It sounds the way he always wanted it to sound. It’s been hard, stepping into the shoes of his teenage self, walking back to painful places.

Ecco la tracklist completa:

1. My Boy (Twin Fantasy)
2. Beach Life-In-Death
3. Stop Smoking (We Love You)
4. Sober To Death
5. Nervous Young Inhumans
6. Bodys
7. Cute Thing
8. High To Death
9. Famous Prophets (Stars)
10. Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)

