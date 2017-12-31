NUOVO ALBUM (IL QUINTO NEL 2017!) PER KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD: ASCOLTA “GUMBOOT SOUP”

Lo avevano promesso e hanno mantenuto quanto detto.

“Gumboot Soup” è il nuovo album (il quinto del 2017!) di quei pazzi scatenati di King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard. Il disco segue i precedenti “Flying Microtonal Banana” (uscito a febbraio), “Murder of the Universe” (giugno), “Sketches of Brunswick East” (uscito in agosto) e “Polygondwanaland” (novembre).

Stu Mackenzie descrive così il disco: “place for us to put a lot of different ideas that we’re trying to experiment within the song, rather than within the whole record. And for me, some of my favorite songs of the year are on the fifth record. It’s more song-oriented than album-oriented”.