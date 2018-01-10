 

CAR SEAT HEADREST ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO ALBUM “TWIN FANTASY”. GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “NERVOUS YOUNG INHUMANS”.

 
Il prossimo 16 febbraio uscirà su Matador “Twin Fantasy” nuovo disco di Car Seat Headrest.

“Twin Fantasy” è l’album che Will Toledo pubblicò solo su bandcamp nel 2011 e che in occasione di questa pubblicazione l’artista della Virginia registrerà nuovamente apportando alcune modifiche.

Il primo estratto è “Nervous Young Inhumans” che esce con un video diretto dallo stesso Toledo:

Twin Fantasy – Tracklist:

1. My Boy (Twin Fantasy)
2. Beach Life-In-Death
3. Stop Smoking (We Love You)
4. Sober to Death
5. Nervous Young Inhumans
6. Bodys
7. Cute Thing
8. High to Death
9. Famous Prophets (Stars)
10. Twin Fantasy (Those Boys)

“Twin Fantasy” sarà disponibile in doppio LP, digital album e doppio CD.

Qui invece puoi ascoltare la versione originale di “Twin Fantasy”:

