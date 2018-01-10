 

GAZ COOMBES: IL TERZO DISCO è "WORLD'S STRONGEST MAN" ED ESCE A MAGGIO

 
10 gennaio 2018
 

L’ex leader dei Supergrass annuncia il nuovo album in uscita il 4 maggio 2018 su Hot Fruit/Caroline International, Distribuzione Universal.

Primo estratto “Deep Pockets”:

“World’s Strongest Man” è il titolo del terzo album di Gaz Coombes, ispirato al libro di Grayson Perry, “The Descent of Man”, all’album di Frank Ocean, “Blonde” e alla band tedesca Neu!. Si tratta di una raccolta di 11 canzoni profondamente personali, dalle melodie aperte e trascinanti.

La tracklist di “World’s Strongest Man”:

1. World’s Strongest Man
2. Deep Pockets
3. Walk The Walk
4. Shit (I’ve Done It Again)
5. Slow Motion Life
6. Wounded Egos
7. Oxygen Mask
8. In Waves
9. The Oaks
10. Vanishing Act
11. Weird Dreams

