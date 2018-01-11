CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “HORMONE LEMONADE”

I Cavern of Anti-Matter, nuovo progetto del fondatore degli Stereolab Tim Gane, annuncia il terzo disco in studio.
“Hormone Lemonade” uscirà su etichetta Duophonic il prossimo 23 marzo 2018.
“Make Out Fade Out” è il primo estratto in streaming:
Vinyl Tracklist
A1. Malfunction
B1. Make Out Fade Out
B2. Phase Modulation Shuffle
B3. Solarised Sound
C1. Outerzone Jazs
C2. Automatic Morning
C3. Feed Me Magnetic Rain
D1. Motion Flow
D2. Remote Confection
D3. Phantom Melodies
CD/Digital Tracklist
01. Malfunction
02. Make Out Fade Out
03. Phase Modulation Shuffle
04. Solarised Sound
05. Outerzone Jazs
06. Automatic Morning
07. Feed Me Magnetic Rain
08. Motion Flow
09. Remote Confection
10. Phantom Melodies
Oooff, new Cavern Of Anti-Matter is sounding goooood… Lead track from just announced new album 'Hormone Lemonade' is premiering on @theQuietus right now and is a 'a pacy, motorik-driven instrumental cut built around layers of hypnotic, fuzzy guitar' https://t.co/iqvCKTlha9 pic.twitter.com/04jN3o5pSv
