CAVERN OF ANTI-MATTER ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “HORMONE LEMONADE”

I Cavern of Anti-Matter, nuovo progetto del fondatore degli Stereolab Tim Gane, annuncia il terzo disco in studio.

“Hormone Lemonade” uscirà su etichetta Duophonic il prossimo 23 marzo 2018.

“Make Out Fade Out” è il primo estratto in streaming:

Vinyl Tracklist

A1. Malfunction

B1. Make Out Fade Out

B2. Phase Modulation Shuffle

B3. Solarised Sound

C1. Outerzone Jazs

C2. Automatic Morning

C3. Feed Me Magnetic Rain

D1. Motion Flow

D2. Remote Confection

D3. Phantom Melodies

Oooff, new Cavern Of Anti-Matter is sounding goooood… Lead track from just announced new album 'Hormone Lemonade' is premiering on @theQuietus right now and is a 'a pacy, motorik-driven instrumental cut built around layers of hypnotic, fuzzy guitar' https://t.co/iqvCKTlha9 pic.twitter.com/04jN3o5pSv

— EatYourOwnEars (@EatYourOwnEars) January 11, 2018