ST. VINCENT PORTA GLI ZII IN TOUR

Via instagram St. Vincent ha annunciato una simpatica novità per il suo “Fear The Future Tour” nord americano.
Ad aprire le sue date USA ci saranno Tuck & Patti duo jazz formato da Tuck Andress e Patti Cathcart Andress zio e zia di Annie Clark.
Tuck & Patty, attivi dagli anni ’80 e già collaboratori di ST. Vincent (hanno lavorato su diverse tracce dell’ultimo disco “Masseduction”), sono stati fondamentali per la crescita musicale di Annie Clark che li ha sempre ricordati come importante influenza.
I am thrilled to announce that Tuck and Patti, will be joining the “Fear the Future" tour! Tuck and Patti are an acclaimed duo who have been touching people's hearts worldwide for three decades. They are also responsible for my earliest touring experiences. Why? Because they are my Aunt and Uncle. Cue up, Sister Sledge and Jade's, “We Are Family!” #tuckandpatty