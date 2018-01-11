ST. VINCENT PORTA GLI ZII IN TOUR

I am thrilled to announce that Tuck and Patti, will be joining the “Fear the Future" tour! Tuck and Patti are an acclaimed duo who have been touching people's hearts worldwide for three decades. They are also responsible for my earliest touring experiences. Why? Because they are my Aunt and Uncle. Cue up, Sister Sledge and Jade's, “We Are Family!” #tuckandpatty

