 

VIDEO: BEACH RIOT
She's A Hurricane

 
di
13 gennaio 2018
 

Si definiscono “loud, hooky and sweaty” i Beach Riot, quartetto inglese che spara a pieno volume il suo fuzzy pop-rock.
Stanno già macinando singoli e facendosi conoscere nel Regno Unito con dei live ad alto tasso sonico. Se chiedeste loro quali sono le influenze maggiori ecco cosa potrebbero rispondere: “Definitely a band called Cable from the 90s. Alternative / indie kinda vibe. GO LISTEN, they are so fucking good. Then of course Nirvana and Queens of the Stone Age. I can’t hide from that. A good chunk of Pavement in there too. Currently we’re loving Calva Louise and Demob Happy“.

Morale della favola, ecco il nuovo brano “She’s A Hurricane”.

