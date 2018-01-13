VIDEO: BEACH RIOT

Si definiscono “loud, hooky and sweaty” i Beach Riot, quartetto inglese che spara a pieno volume il suo fuzzy pop-rock.

Stanno già macinando singoli e facendosi conoscere nel Regno Unito con dei live ad alto tasso sonico. Se chiedeste loro quali sono le influenze maggiori ecco cosa potrebbero rispondere: “Definitely a band called Cable from the 90s. Alternative / indie kinda vibe. GO LISTEN, they are so fucking good. Then of course Nirvana and Queens of the Stone Age. I can’t hide from that. A good chunk of Pavement in there too. Currently we’re loving Calva Louise and Demob Happy“.

Morale della favola, ecco il nuovo brano “She’s A Hurricane”.