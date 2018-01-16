PREOCCUPATIONS: IL NUOVO ALBUM ESCE A MARZO. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO “ESPIONAGE”.

I Preoccupations annunciano il nuovo album dal profetico titolo di “New Material”, terzo della loro carriera, dopo l’esordio a nome Viet Cong (leggi la nostra recensione) e l’omonimo “Preoccupations” (leggi la nostra recensione) uscito alla fine del 2016.
“New Material” uscirà il 23 marzo per Jagjaguwar anticipato dal primo singolo “Espionage”:
tracklist:
01. Espionage / 02. Decompose / 03. Disarray
04. Manipulation / 05. Antidote / 06 Solace
07. Doubt / 08. Compliance
PRE-ORDER! 'New Material' by Preoccupations: Sisters of Mercy fans rejoice! https://t.co/IODLK7nhPw
— Norman Records (@normanrecords) January 16, 2018