 

A MARZO IL NUOVO DISCO DI MOUNT EERIE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO BRANO ESTRATTO.

 
Tags:
di
18 gennaio 2018
 

A pochi mesi di distanza dall’ultimo “A Crow Looked At Me” (leggi la nostra recensione), disco di una bellezza struggente ispirato dalla recente drammatica perdita della moglie, Phil Elverum annuncia una nuova pubblicazione a nome Mount Eerie.

“Now Only”, che uscirà il 16 marzo 2018 per la label dell’artista P.W. Elverum & Sun., conterrà brani inediti composti durante gli ultimi mesi di tour.

“Distortion” è il primo brano estratto:

Tracklist:
01 “Tintin In Tibet”
02 “Distortion”
03 “Now Only”
04 “Earth”
05 “Two Paintings By Nikolai Astrup”
06 “Crow Pt. 2″

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Su Bandcamp compare la storica ...
    Volete restare senza parole? Beh è quello che secondo noi aveva in mente la Cowly Owl label che sul suo Bandcamp rende disponibile la ...

    I Dish-Is-Nein faranno la loro ...
    Avevamo già segnalato con piacere il Neuropa Festival che si terrà allo Zona Roveri Music Factory (ingresso riservato ai soci Arci/Uisp) ...

    Ecco i dettagli del nuovo album di ...
    Gli Awolnation annunciano l’uscita del terzo e nuovo studio album “Here Come The Runts”, fissato per il 2 febbraio 2018 su Red ...

    Escono tutti i dettagli ...
    Richard Russell annuncia tutti i dettagli dell’album di debutto del suo progetto Everything Is Recorded. Il musicista, produttore e ...

    Yo La Tengo: il nuovo album si ...
    Il nuovo album degli americani Yo La Tengo, intitolato “There’s a Riot Going On” verrà pubblicato il 16 marzo su Matador ...
    I più visualizzati
    8 gennaio 2018

    Graham Coxon sullo scontro Radiohead/Lana Del Rey: “Creep? Credevo l’avessero scritta gli Hollies”
    La querelle Radiohead/Lana Del Rey è senza ombra di dubbio argomento del giorno. Ieri notte la cantante americana ha confermato che presto comparirà in un’aula di tribunale per dibattere sulle accuse di plagio mosse dalla band di Oxford nei ...
    7 gennaio 2018

    I Radiohead potrebbero portare in tribunale Lana Del Rey per plagio
    Come riportato dal Sun da circa una settimana i legali dei Radiohead sarebbero al lavoro sun un possibile caso di plagio. Il motivo del contendere è “Get Free” traccia conclusiva di “Lust For Life”, pluripremiato disco di ...
    27 dicembre 2017

    I MIGLIORI 15 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2017
    #15) GERMANO’ Per Cercare Il Ritmo [Bomba Dischi] Se al primo posto c’è un disco che racconta un viaggio di maturità e sfrontatezza nei confronti del mondo, Germanò parte dal luogo più intimo e in un certo senso desolato di ogni ...
    2 gennaio 2018

    I 10 dischi da isola deserta di Carlo Villa
    Quali sono i 10 dischi che porteresti con te su un’isola deserta? Rivolgiamo la domanda, da sempre grande classico di tutti i ‘musicofili’, ai personaggi, artisti ma anche preziosi addetti ai lavori, che più apprezziamo in ambito musicale (e ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     