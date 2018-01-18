A MARZO IL NUOVO DISCO DI MOUNT EERIE. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO BRANO ESTRATTO.

A pochi mesi di distanza dall’ultimo “A Crow Looked At Me” (leggi la nostra recensione), disco di una bellezza struggente ispirato dalla recente drammatica perdita della moglie, Phil Elverum annuncia una nuova pubblicazione a nome Mount Eerie.

“Now Only”, che uscirà il 16 marzo 2018 per la label dell’artista P.W. Elverum & Sun., conterrà brani inediti composti durante gli ultimi mesi di tour.

“Distortion” è il primo brano estratto:

Tracklist:

01 “Tintin In Tibet”

02 “Distortion”

03 “Now Only”

04 “Earth”

05 “Two Paintings By Nikolai Astrup”

06 “Crow Pt. 2″

