RIP MARK E SMITH (THE FALL). GRANDE PERDITA.

RIP Mark E Smith . Il leggendario cantante (e unico membro sempre stabile) dei The Fall (band post-punk nata nel 1976 a Prestwich, 31 album di cui l’ultimo “New Facts Emerge” uscito nel 2017) se ne va a 60 anni. Per ora davvero non riusciamo a dire altro.

