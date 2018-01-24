RIP MARK E SMITH (THE FALL). GRANDE PERDITA.

RIP Mark E Smith . Il leggendario cantante (e unico membro sempre stabile) dei The Fall (band post-punk nata nel 1976 a Prestwich, 31 album di cui l’ultimo “New Facts Emerge” uscito nel 2017) se ne va a 60 anni. Per ora davvero non riusciamo a dire altro.

The day I’ve been dreading. “It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning at home…. 1/2 — Fall news (@fallnews) January 24, 2018