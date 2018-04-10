BRYDE A METà MAGGIO IN CONCERTO ALL’ OHIBò DI MILANO

Sarah Howells é pronta al lancio del suo album d’esordio sotto il moniker Bryde. “Like An Island” sarà rilasciato il 13 aprile prossimo, sotto l’etichetta Seahorse Music, e l’ultimo singolo estratto dall’ LP è “Peace”.
La fanciulla (nella sua musica sono forti i richiami ad artisti come Scout Nibblet, PJ Harvey, Ben Howard e Sharon Van Etten) sarà a Milano per una data a metà maggio.
BRYDE
in concerto all’Ohibò
15 MAGGIO 2018
Ingresso €15 + tessera ARCI
https://www.facebook.com/events/496124484102237/