GRUFF RHYS ANNUNCIA L’USCITA DEL NUOVO ALBUM “BABELSBERG”. GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “FRONTIER MAN”.

Gruff Rhys, leader e voce storica dei gallesi Super Furry Animals, annuncia l’uscita del suo nuovo quinto disco solista. “Babelsberg” esce il prossimo 8 giugno 2018 su Rough Trade.

Guarda il video del primo estratto:

We are over the moon to welcome Gruff Rhys (@gruffingtonpost) back to Rough Trade Records, and to announce that he will release his new album 'Babelsberg' on 8th June! Pre-order your copy here and watch the video for "Frontier Man":https://t.co/BnDnxBaejx pic.twitter.com/jFdKuawEea — Rough Trade Records (@RoughTradeRecs) April 10, 2018

“Babelsberg” track listing:

1. Frontier Man / 2. The Club / 3. Oh Dear! / 4. Limited Edition Hearts / 5. Take That Call / 6. Drones in the City / 7. Negative Vibes / 8. Same Old Song / 9. Architecture of Amnesia / 10. Selfies in the Sunset