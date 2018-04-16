 

RYAN ADAMS HA CESTINATO IL NUOVO ALBUM

 
16 aprile 2018
 

Solo un mese fa vi davamo la notizia che Ryan Adams era già pronto a regalarci il successore di “Prisoner” uscito nel 2017.

Era stato lo stesso cantautore americano infatti ad annunciare dai suoi profili social che ben 11 inediti erano già pronti.

Ora, sempre via Twitter, lo stesso Adams raffredda i nostri entusiasmi dichiarando di aver cestinato tutto il lavoro fatto nelle scorse settimane.

A chi gli chiedeva avanzamneti sul nuovo LP ha replicato:
Non lo so. Ho buttato tutto quello che avevo scritto e ho iniziato da capo. La migliore cosa del lavorare con nastri analogici è che puoi letteralmente buttare via tutto e ricominciare.

Nei tweet succcessivi l’artista spiega di come si sia sentito, ad un certo punto, quasi obbligato a scrivere nuove pezzi e come la tragedia del fratello, scomparso durante il recente tour di “Prisoner”, abbia comprensibilmente condizionato il suo rapporto con la musica:

