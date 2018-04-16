RYAN ADAMS HA CESTINATO IL NUOVO ALBUM

Solo un mese fa vi davamo la notizia che Ryan Adams era già pronto a regalarci il successore di “Prisoner” uscito nel 2017.

Era stato lo stesso cantautore americano infatti ad annunciare dai suoi profili social che ben 11 inediti erano già pronti.

Ora, sempre via Twitter, lo stesso Adams raffredda i nostri entusiasmi dichiarando di aver cestinato tutto il lavoro fatto nelle scorse settimane.

A chi gli chiedeva avanzamneti sul nuovo LP ha replicato:

Non lo so. Ho buttato tutto quello che avevo scritto e ho iniziato da capo. La migliore cosa del lavorare con nastri analogici è che puoi letteralmente buttare via tutto e ricominciare.

I don't know. I scrapped everything I was writing and started over.

The best thing about analog tape is you can literally throw it away and start over. https://t.co/QC8HqMcSQc — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) April 15, 2018

Nei tweet succcessivi l’artista spiega di come si sia sentito, ad un certo punto, quasi obbligato a scrivere nuove pezzi e come la tragedia del fratello, scomparso durante il recente tour di “Prisoner”, abbia comprensibilmente condizionato il suo rapporto con la musica:

The important thing is:

I can "feel" the undertow of what I'm after now, I hear those songs that aren't even here yet like rumbling trains off in the distance, like a Dejavu of things that haven't happened yet. I painted half the room, and saw the color in the light/ now I know https://t.co/GcPvuiRMUW — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) April 15, 2018

I always marvel discussing something I recorded that was "unreleased"

That word doesn't fit exactly how it feels describing seeds of verse from my life I might have been saving for the right kind of rain.

Songs are the currency of my soul

Yet, shame if you have it, it's released https://t.co/I5JifUhe8e — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) April 15, 2018

Maybe.

But I was thinking too much about what I was building. I was letting myself fall into those worn out concepts of design & obligation

I don't wanna create that way I want to use the colors falling from the sky in that moment. That's who I am & those moments are always true https://t.co/ieihbCiVSg — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) April 15, 2018