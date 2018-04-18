ARRIVA A GIUGNO IL NUOVO ALBUM DI FATHER JOHN MISTY

Nelle scorse settimane Father John Misty aveva presentato un nuovo singolo, “Mr. Tillman”, ma oggi, attraverso I-Tunes New Zeland, sono arrivati maggiori dettagli del suo quarto album con questo moniker (oltre agli otto realizzati come J. Tillman): a distanza di poco più di un anno da “Pure Comedy”, infatti, il prossimo 1° giugno l’ex batterista dei Fleet Foxes realizzerà “God’s Favorite Customer” via Bella Union.

“God’s Favorite Customer” Tracklist:

1. Hangout At The Gallows

2. Mr. Tillman

3. Just Dumb Enough To Try

4. Date Night

5. Please Don’t Die

6. The Palace

7. Disappointing Diamonds Are The Rarest Of Them All

8. God’s Favorite Customer

9. The Songwriter

10. We’re Only People (And There’s Not Much Anyone Can Do About That)