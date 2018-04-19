ASCOLTA “CITY LOOKS PRETTY” NUOVO BRANO DI COURTNEY BARNETT

Diventano 3 gli estratti dal prossimo disco di Courtney Barnett “Tell Me How You Really Feel” che sarà disponibile dal 18 maggio su MOM+POP, Marathon Artists e sull’etichetta della stessa artista, Milk! Records.

Dopo “Nameless, Faceless” e “Need A Little Time” è ora il turno di “City Looks Pretty”:

La tracklist di “Tell me How You Really Feel”

1. Hopefulessness

2. City Looks Pretty

3. Charity

4. Need a Little Time

5. Nameless, Faceless

6. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

7. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

8. Help Your Self

9. Walkin’ on Eggshells

10. Sunday Roast