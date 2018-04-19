 

ASCOLTA “CITY LOOKS PRETTY” NUOVO BRANO DI COURTNEY BARNETT

 
Tags:
di
19 aprile 2018
 

Diventano 3 gli estratti dal prossimo disco di Courtney Barnett “Tell Me How You Really Feel” che sarà disponibile dal 18 maggio su MOM+POP, Marathon Artists e sull’etichetta della stessa artista, Milk! Records.

Dopo “Nameless, Faceless” e “Need A Little Time” è ora il turno di “City Looks Pretty”:

La tracklist di “Tell me How You Really Feel”
1. Hopefulessness
2. City Looks Pretty
3. Charity
4. Need a Little Time
5. Nameless, Faceless
6. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch
7. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence
8. Help Your Self
9. Walkin’ on Eggshells
10. Sunday Roast

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Guarda Courtney Love rifare ...
    Courtney Love ha recentemente preso parte ad un evento benefico, “Above Ground”, insieme a Dave Navarro, Billy Idol e Corey ...

    Thom Yorke insieme a Tarik Barri ...
    Thom Yorke si è unito al compositore Tarik Barri per una installazione audiovisiva dal titolo “City Rats”. L’opera, che ...

    Si chiama “Uniform ...
    A distanza di meno di due anni da “Eternally Even”, Jim James ritorna con il suo terzo LP solista, “Uniform ...

    “Loaded” è il nuovo ...
    Miles Kane, co-frontman dei Last Shadow Puppets, ha rilasciato oggi un nuovo singolo, “Loaded”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto. ...

    I Wooden Shjips condividono il ...
    I Wooden Shjips condividono il nuovo singolo “Red Line”, secondo estratto dopo “Staring At The Sun” dal prossimo ...
    I più visualizzati
    29 marzo 2018

    Oggi “Suede” dei Suede compie 25 anni
    di Riccardo Cavrioli Mi piacerebbe fare una raccolta delle parole più spesso ricorrenti quando si parla di questo strepitoso esordio che ormai compie ben 25 anni. Probabilmente le più gettonate sarebbero: decadenza, Bowie, Smiths, glam, T-Rex, ...
    10 aprile 2018

    Medimex 2018: a Taranto le esclusive italiane di Kraftwerk e Placebo
    Si svolgerà a Taranto da giovedì 7 a domenica 10 giugno il Medimex 2018, International Festival & Music Conference promosso da Puglia Sounds, il programma della Regione Puglia per lo sviluppo del sistema musicale pugliese. In esclusiva ...
    17 aprile 2018

    Morrissey in una nuova intervista parla di razzismo, Italia fuori dall’EU e sinistra ‘hitleriana’
    Sul suo nuovo website, Morrissey Central, il Moz ha concesso un’intervista, tanto per cambiare, fiume che ha toccato temi soprattutto sociali e politici. Sicuramente l’esternazione che farà più discutere riguarda l’idea che ...
    20 marzo 2018

    I 10 dischi da isola deserta di Massimo Ice Ghiacci (Modena City Ramblers)
    Quali sono i 10 dischi che porteresti con te su un’isola deserta? Rivolgiamo la domanda, da sempre grande classico di tutti i ‘musicofili’, ai personaggi, artisti ma anche preziosi addetti ai lavori, che più apprezziamo in ambito ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     