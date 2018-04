Si intitola “Between The Breaths” la collaborazione che Xiu Xiu e Mitski hanno messo in piedi per realizzare un brano che comparirà nella colonna sonora del film “How To Talk To Girls At Parties”.

thanks but yall give me too much credit! i didn’t write it, i walked in as a session singer and got a flat fee lol, john cameron mitchell + xiu xiu wrote it i think! then @ID_Recording mixed it. but thanks again! https://t.co/ah0i48tR7X

— mitski (@mitskileaks) April 20, 2018