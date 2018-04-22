 

BIRRA DENTRO IL VINILE. I FLAMING LIPS PUBBLICANO UN NUOVO SINGOLO PER IL RECORD STORE DAY.

 
Tags: ,
di
22 aprile 2018
 

Il recente Record Store Day (si è tenuto ieri 21 aprile) si è arricchito last-minute di una nuova ‘particolare’ release.

I Flaming Lips hanno infatti reso disponibile per l’annuale festa del disco un nuovo singolo 7″, in 6500 copie, contenente due inediti: “The Story Of Yum Yum and Dragon” e “Beer In Your Ear”. 100 vinili di questa pubblicazione conterranno Dragons & YumYums nuova fruttata varietà di birra realizzata dal birrificio Dogfish :

Il lato A di questo singolo è ora in ascolto con tanto di video:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    TRACK: LeyeT – Like You More

    Dopo il sorprendente debutto dello scorso anno (il debut single “Don’t Make Me Cry”) e una serie di successivi singoli (4 ...

    Fiona Apple condivide un nuovo ...
    Fiona Apple ha condiviso un inedito dal titolo “I Can’t Wait To Meet You”. Questo nuovo brano fa parte di un disco ...

    I Massive Attack ripubblicano ...
    Ieri, 20 aprile, “Mezzanine” dei Massive Attack ha celebrato i 20 anni (usciva il 20 aprile 1998). Robert Del Naja e soci ...

    Ecco “Towing The Line”, ...
    Ben Howard, che vedremo il prossimo 4 luglio all’Anfiteatro Del Vittoriale di Gardone Riviera (BS) all’interno della rassegna ...

    “Ignoramus” è il nuovo ...
    Gli American Wrestlers, originariamente nati come il progetto del musicista scozzese residente in Missouri Gary McClure, ma diventati ...
    I più visualizzati
    18 aprile 2018

    Il Siren svela la line-up: Slowdive, PIL, dEUS, Lali Puna, Mouse on Mars, Cosmo
    Il Siren Festival svela la line-up dell’edizione 2018 che si terrà come sempre a Vasto dal 26 al 29 luglio. Il cartellone di quest’anno prevede il ritorno di Italia degli Slowdive, che si alterneranno sul palco, in qualità di headliner, ...
    29 marzo 2018

    Oggi “Suede” dei Suede compie 25 anni
    di Riccardo Cavrioli Mi piacerebbe fare una raccolta delle parole più spesso ricorrenti quando si parla di questo strepitoso esordio che ormai compie ben 25 anni. Probabilmente le più gettonate sarebbero: decadenza, Bowie, Smiths, glam, T-Rex, ...
    10 aprile 2018

    Medimex 2018: a Taranto le esclusive italiane di Kraftwerk e Placebo
    Si svolgerà a Taranto da giovedì 7 a domenica 10 giugno il Medimex 2018, International Festival & Music Conference promosso da Puglia Sounds, il programma della Regione Puglia per lo sviluppo del sistema musicale pugliese. In esclusiva ...
    17 aprile 2018

    Morrissey in una nuova intervista parla di razzismo, Italia fuori dall’EU e sinistra ‘hitleriana’
    Sul suo nuovo website, Morrissey Central, il Moz ha concesso un’intervista, tanto per cambiare, fiume che ha toccato temi soprattutto sociali e politici. Sicuramente l’esternazione che farà più discutere riguarda l’idea che ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     