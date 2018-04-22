BIRRA DENTRO IL VINILE. I FLAMING LIPS PUBBLICANO UN NUOVO SINGOLO PER IL RECORD STORE DAY.

Il recente Record Store Day (si è tenuto ieri 21 aprile) si è arricchito last-minute di una nuova ‘particolare’ release.

I Flaming Lips hanno infatti reso disponibile per l’annuale festa del disco un nuovo singolo 7″, in 6500 copie, contenente due inediti: “The Story Of Yum Yum and Dragon” e “Beer In Your Ear”. 100 vinili di questa pubblicazione conterranno Dragons & YumYums nuova fruttata varietà di birra realizzata dal birrificio Dogfish :

Like The Flaming Lips? Join us on Record Store Day for your chance to win a beer filled Vinyl copy of their latest release, The story of Yum Yum and Dragon, recorded in support of Dogfish Heads latest release, Dragons & YumYums. pic.twitter.com/VKiGxZj2wA

New Flaming Lips song "The Story of Yum Yum and Dragon" out Record Store Day: https://t.co/KJzX7RV7ly@WayneCoyne, @StevenDrozd and @DogfishBeer will be at @Guestroom at noon signing copies etc.

Pressed on pink vinyl…

…100 special copies are filled with beer, as shown here: pic.twitter.com/hgKHIyDzVB

