IL NUOVO EP DI AZURE BLUE SI CHIAMA “WHATEVER ’18”: 2 BRANI IN ASCOLTO

E’ uscito proprio in aprile, per Matinée Recordings, il nuovo EP di Azure Blue, la creatura synth-pop di Tobias Isaksson. Il lavoro “Whatever ‘18” vede nella title track l’anticipazione di “Fast Falls The Eventide”, il nuovo album atteso a giugno.

Da notare che nell’EP compaiono anche due cover, ovvero “Justice”, presente sul debutto solista di Robert Forster dei The Go-Betweens e “747”, un classico della band svedese dei Kent.

Ecco la tracklist:

1. Whatever ’18

2. Every Ending Story

3. Reflections Of Light

4. Tragedy and Changes

5. Justice

6. 747