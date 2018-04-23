 

IL NUOVO EP DI AZURE BLUE SI CHIAMA “WHATEVER ’18”: 2 BRANI IN ASCOLTO

 
23 aprile 2018
 

E’ uscito proprio in aprile, per Matinée Recordings, il nuovo EP di Azure Blue, la creatura synth-pop di Tobias Isaksson. Il lavoro “Whatever ‘18” vede nella title track l’anticipazione di “Fast Falls The Eventide”, il nuovo album atteso a giugno.

Da notare che nell’EP compaiono anche due cover, ovvero “Justice”, presente sul debutto solista di Robert Forster dei The Go-Betweens e “747”, un classico della band svedese dei Kent.

Ecco la tracklist:
1. Whatever ’18
2. Every Ending Story
3. Reflections Of Light
4. Tragedy and Changes
5. Justice
6. 747

