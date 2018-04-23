 

SI CHIAMA "MOVE THROUGH THE DAWN" IL NUOVO ALBUM DEI CORAL IN USCITA AD AGOSTO. ECCO IL SINGOLO

 
23 aprile 2018
 

I Coral annunciano il titolo del nuovo album, che sarà “Move Through The Dawn”, atteso per il 17 agosto via Ignition Records. “Sweet Release” è il primo estratto.

L’ex formazione di Bill Ryder-Jones è ormai giunta al suo nono album, in una carriera iniziata nel lontano 1996. Il precedente album era “Distance Inbetween” uscito nel marzo del 2016.

La tracklist è la seguente:
1. Eyes Like Pearls
2. Reaching Out For A Friend
3. Sweet Release
4. She’s A Runaway
5. Strangers In The Hollow
6. Love Or Solution
7. Eyes Of The Moon
8. Undercover Of The Night
9. Outside My Window
10. Stormbreaker
11. After The Fair

