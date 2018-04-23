SI CHIAMA “MOVE THROUGH THE DAWN” IL NUOVO ALBUM DEI CORAL IN USCITA AD AGOSTO. ECCO IL SINGOLO

I Coral annunciano il titolo del nuovo album, che sarà “Move Through The Dawn”, atteso per il 17 agosto via Ignition Records. “Sweet Release” è il primo estratto.

L’ex formazione di Bill Ryder-Jones è ormai giunta al suo nono album, in una carriera iniziata nel lontano 1996. Il precedente album era “Distance Inbetween” uscito nel marzo del 2016.

La tracklist è la seguente:

1. Eyes Like Pearls

2. Reaching Out For A Friend

3. Sweet Release

4. She’s A Runaway

5. Strangers In The Hollow

6. Love Or Solution

7. Eyes Of The Moon

8. Undercover Of The Night

9. Outside My Window

10. Stormbreaker

11. After The Fair