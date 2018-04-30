“THE BLUE HOUR” è IL NUOVO DISCO DEI SUEDE

L’ottavo disco in studio dei Suede si intitolerà “The Blue Hour”.

Prodotto da Alan Moulder il successore di “Night Thoughts” (2016) uscirà il 21 settembre su Warner.

Ecco il trailer del nuovo disco:

Suede are delighted to announce 8th album ‘The Blue Hour’ out 21Sep2018.

Pre-order at official store for access to tour tix.https://t.co/CRcvWAm4ac

#TheBlueHourhttps://t.co/0NbfNWkRvS — Suede HQ (@suedeHQ) April 30, 2018

“Blue Hour” Tracklist:

As One

Wastelands

Mistress

Beyond The Outskirts

Chalk Circles

Cold Hands

Life Is Golden

Roadkill

Tides

Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You

Dead Bird

All The Wild Places

The Invisibles

Flytipping