 

“THE BLUE HOUR” è IL NUOVO DISCO DEI SUEDE

 
Tags:
di
30 aprile 2018
 

L’ottavo disco in studio dei Suede si intitolerà “The Blue Hour”.

Prodotto da Alan Moulder il successore di “Night Thoughts” (2016) uscirà il 21 settembre su Warner.

Ecco il trailer del nuovo disco:

“Blue Hour” Tracklist:

As One
Wastelands
Mistress
Beyond The Outskirts
Chalk Circles
Cold Hands
Life Is Golden
Roadkill
Tides
Don’t Be Afraid If Nobody Loves You
Dead Bird
All The Wild Places
The Invisibles
Flytipping

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Record per i Simpson: è lo show TV ...
    Domenica scorsa la FOX ha trasmesso la puntata numero 636 dei Simpson consacrando lo show ideato da Matt Groening a programma televisivo ...

    TRACK: Childcare – Big Man

    I londinesi Childcare sono tornati qualche giorno fa con una traccia nuovissima e un rinnovato spirito alt-rock. Eclettismo e una grande ...

    TRACK: Margot – Desensitised

    Margot sono un quintetto di Londra sud, nato quasi per gioco e ora finalmente sulla rampa di lancio con un singolo di debutto di pregevole ...

    Ora puoi ascoltare in streaming ...
    Lo scorso dicembre i Sigur Ros avevano pubblicato 5 vinili contenenti materiale raro ed inediti. Nel lotto di questa simultanea ...

    Ascolta per intero il nuovo disco ...
    Sul finire del 2017 Mark Kozelek aveva dichiarato di essere pronto a pubblicare ben 2 album nel 2018. Il primo, intitolato “Mark ...
    I più visualizzati
    18 aprile 2018

    Il Siren svela la line-up: Slowdive, PIL, dEUS, Lali Puna, Mouse on Mars, Cosmo
    Il Siren Festival svela la line-up dell’edizione 2018 che si terrà come sempre a Vasto dal 26 al 29 luglio. Il cartellone di quest’anno prevede il ritorno di Italia degli Slowdive, che si alterneranno sul palco, in qualità di headliner, ...
    10 aprile 2018

    Medimex 2018: a Taranto le esclusive italiane di Kraftwerk e Placebo
    Si svolgerà a Taranto da giovedì 7 a domenica 10 giugno il Medimex 2018, International Festival & Music Conference promosso da Puglia Sounds, il programma della Regione Puglia per lo sviluppo del sistema musicale pugliese. In esclusiva ...
    17 aprile 2018

    Morrissey in una nuova intervista parla di razzismo, Italia fuori dall’EU e sinistra ‘hitleriana’
    Sul suo nuovo website, Morrissey Central, il Moz ha concesso un’intervista, tanto per cambiare, fiume che ha toccato temi soprattutto sociali e politici. Sicuramente l’esternazione che farà più discutere riguarda l’idea che ...
    10 aprile 2018

    John Cusack sull’adattamento tv di “Alta Fedeltà”: ‘La Disney manderà tutto a puttane’
    La scorsa settimana è iniziata a circolare la voce che la Disney è intenzionata ad esercitare i propri diritti su “High Fidelity”, romanzo di Nick Hornby del 1995, producendo una serie TV basata sul libro con un cast interamente al ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     