 

I RESTANTI MOTHER LOVE BONE SI RIUNISCONO PER LA PRIMA PERFORMANCE LIVE DOPO 8 ANNI

 
di
7 maggio 2018
 

Reunion particolare quella che ha visto protagonisti gli ex Mother Love Bone Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Bruce Fairweather e Greg Gilmore che, dopo 8 anni, si sono ritrovati su un palco per il Seattle SMASH (Seattle Musicians Access to Sustainable Healthcare) al Neptune Theatre.

Cinque i brani proposti “Man of Golden Words”, “Bone China”, “Stargazer”, “Stardog Champion”, “Hold Your Head Up”. Al posto di Andrew Wood (morto nel 1990 per overdose) la band ha reclutato Shawn Smith (Pigeonhead) e Ohm Johari (Hell’s Belles).

Ament, Gossard, Fairweather e Gilmore si erano già riuniti anche nel 2010

