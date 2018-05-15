 

A LUGLIO ESCE IL SECONDO ALBUM COLLABORATIVO TRA TY SEGALL E WHITE FENCE. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “GOOD BOY”

 
Tags: , ,
di
15 maggio 2018
 

A distanza di sei anni da “Hair”, Ty Segall e White Fence (aka Tim Presley) tornano con un secondo album collaborativo: il nuovo LP, che si chiamerà “Joy”, sarà realizzato il prossimo 20 luglio via Drag City e conterrà quindici nuove canzoni. Il primo singolo estratto, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, si chiama “Good Boy”.

“Joy” Tracklist:
1. Beginning
2. Please Don’t Leave This Town
3. Room Connector
4. Body Behavior
5. Good Boy
6. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?
7. Rock Flute
8. A Nod
9. A Grin Without Smile
10. Other Way
11. Prettiest Dog
12. Do Your Hair
13. She Is Gold
14. Tommy’s Place
15. My Friend

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Neko Case e Mark Lanegan insieme ...
    Tra poche settimane Neko Case pubblicherà il suo primo album solista in cinque anni, “Hell-On”. Per il seguito di “The ...

    Guarda il primo trailer di ...
    E’ da oggi online il primo trailer di “Bohemian Rhapsody” atteso biopic sui Queen. Freddie Mercury è interpretato da Rami ...

    “‘J-Tree” è il nuovo ...
    Oggi i Gang Gang Dance pubblicano “J-Tree”, il secondo singolo dal loro atteso album “Kazuashita”. Un emozionante ...

    Arctic Monkeys: guarda il video del ...
    Gli Arctic Monkeys hanno condiviso il video di “Four Out of Five” primo estratto da “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino” ...

    Interpol: on line un ...
    Gli Interpol hanno pubblicato un mini-documentario che si sofferma sulle loro sensazioni durante il tour celebrativo di “Turn on the ...
    I più visualizzati
    18 aprile 2018

    Il Siren svela la line-up: Slowdive, PIL, dEUS, Lali Puna, Mouse on Mars, Cosmo
    Il Siren Festival svela la line-up dell’edizione 2018 che si terrà come sempre a Vasto dal 26 al 29 luglio. Il cartellone di quest’anno prevede il ritorno di Italia degli Slowdive, che si alterneranno sul palco, in qualità di headliner, ...
    17 aprile 2018

    Morrissey in una nuova intervista parla di razzismo, Italia fuori dall’EU e sinistra ‘hitleriana’
    Sul suo nuovo website, Morrissey Central, il Moz ha concesso un’intervista, tanto per cambiare, fiume che ha toccato temi soprattutto sociali e politici. Sicuramente l’esternazione che farà più discutere riguarda l’idea che ...
    11 maggio 2018

    Trovato il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison cantante dei Frightened Rabbit
    Il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison, frontman degli scozzesi Frightened Rabbit, è stato ritrovato ieri sera, 20.30 locali, a Port Edgar località sul mare nel South Queensferry scozzese. Il cantante, che aveva 36 anni, risultava disperso da ...
    19 aprile 2018

    Echo and the Bunnymen al ToDays Festival 2018
    Gli Echo and the Bunnymen di Ian McCulloch sono stati annunciati come protagonisti dell’edizione 2018 del ToDays Festival, che avrà luogo tra il 24 e il 26 agosto presso lo sPAZIO211 open air di Parco Sempione a Torino: la band suonerà sabato ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     