A LUGLIO ESCE IL SECONDO ALBUM COLLABORATIVO TRA TY SEGALL E WHITE FENCE. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “GOOD BOY”

A distanza di sei anni da “Hair”, Ty Segall e White Fence (aka Tim Presley) tornano con un secondo album collaborativo: il nuovo LP, che si chiamerà “Joy”, sarà realizzato il prossimo 20 luglio via Drag City e conterrà quindici nuove canzoni. Il primo singolo estratto, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, si chiama “Good Boy”.

“Joy” Tracklist:

1. Beginning

2. Please Don’t Leave This Town

3. Room Connector

4. Body Behavior

5. Good Boy

6. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?

7. Rock Flute

8. A Nod

9. A Grin Without Smile

10. Other Way

11. Prettiest Dog

12. Do Your Hair

13. She Is Gold

14. Tommy’s Place

15. My Friend