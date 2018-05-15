A LUGLIO ESCE IL SECONDO ALBUM COLLABORATIVO TRA TY SEGALL E WHITE FENCE. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “GOOD BOY”

A distanza di sei anni da “Hair”, Ty Segall e White Fence (aka Tim Presley) tornano con un secondo album collaborativo: il nuovo LP, che si chiamerà “Joy”, sarà realizzato il prossimo 20 luglio via Drag City e conterrà quindici nuove canzoni. Il primo singolo estratto, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, si chiama “Good Boy”.
“Joy” Tracklist:
1. Beginning
2. Please Don’t Leave This Town
3. Room Connector
4. Body Behavior
5. Good Boy
6. Hey Joe, Where You Going With That?
7. Rock Flute
8. A Nod
9. A Grin Without Smile
10. Other Way
11. Prettiest Dog
12. Do Your Hair
13. She Is Gold
14. Tommy’s Place
15. My Friend