LARS VON TRIER SHOCCA CANNES. SPETTATORI ABBANDONANO LA SALA ALLA PREMIERE DI “THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT”.

Dopo un’assenza di 4 anni Lars Von Trier torna a Cannes e lo fa alla sua maniera.

“The House That Jack Built”, già da tempo presentato come i più duri e crudi del regista danese, ha debuttato, lunedì scorso, sulla croisette scandalizzando gli spettatori che in parte, circa un centinaio, hanno abbandonato disgustati la sala.

Non ho mai visto niente di simile in un film presentato ad un festival. Più di 100 persone se ne hanno abbandonato la visione di The House That Jack Built di Lars Von Trier, che rappresenta la mutilazione di donne e bambini. “È disgustoso”, ha detto una donna mentre se ne andava. ha twittato uno sconcertato spettatore

I’ve never seen anything like this at a film festival. More than 100 people have walked out of Lars von Trier’s ‘The House That Jack Built,’ which depicts the mutilation of women and children. “It’s disgusting,” one woman said on her way out. #Cannes2018 pic.twitter.com/GsBGCoyHEG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 14, 2018

ci va giù anche più pesante tale The Oscar Predictor:

Sono appena uscito dalla proiezione di The House That Jack Built. Schifoso. Pretenzioso: Vomitevole. Atroce. Patetico.

Just left Lars Von Trier's The House that Jack Built.

Gross. Pretentious. Vomitive. Torturous. Pathetic. #Cannes2018 — The Oscar Predictor (@OscarPredictor) May 14, 2018

Kyle Buchanan di New York Magazine e Vulture raccoglie anche dichiarazioni a caldo, fuori la sala

Ho parlato con qualcuno che è uscito dalla proiezione del film di Trier a Cannes: “Mutila Riley Keough, mutila i bambini… e noi dovremmo starcene lì vestiti formali a guardare?”

Talked to someone who walked out of the Lars von Trier film at Cannes: "He mutilates Riley Keough, he mutilates children… and we are all there in formal dress expected to watch it?" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) May 14, 2018

“The House That Jack Built” tratta la storia di Jack spietato e sanguinario killer interpretato da Matt Dillon. Nel cast anche Uma Thurman e Riley Keough.

Ecco il trailer del tanto criticato nuovo film di Von Trier che uscirà negli USA in autunno: