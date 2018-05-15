 

LARS VON TRIER SHOCCA CANNES. SPETTATORI ABBANDONANO LA SALA ALLA PREMIERE DI “THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT”.

 
di
15 maggio 2018
 

Dopo un’assenza di 4 anni Lars Von Trier torna a Cannes e lo fa alla sua maniera.

“The House That Jack Built”, già da tempo presentato come i più duri e crudi del regista danese, ha debuttato, lunedì scorso, sulla croisette scandalizzando gli spettatori che in parte, circa un centinaio, hanno abbandonato disgustati la sala.

Non ho mai visto niente di simile in un film presentato ad un festival. Più di 100 persone se ne hanno abbandonato la visione di The House That Jack Built di Lars Von Trier, che rappresenta la mutilazione di donne e bambini. “È disgustoso”, ha detto una donna mentre se ne andava. ha twittato uno sconcertato spettatore

ci va giù anche più pesante tale The Oscar Predictor:
Sono appena uscito dalla proiezione di The House That Jack Built. Schifoso. Pretenzioso: Vomitevole. Atroce. Patetico.

Kyle Buchanan di New York Magazine e Vulture raccoglie anche dichiarazioni a caldo, fuori la sala
Ho parlato con qualcuno che è uscito dalla proiezione del film di Trier a Cannes: “Mutila Riley Keough, mutila i bambini… e noi dovremmo starcene lì vestiti formali a guardare?”

“The House That Jack Built” tratta la storia di Jack spietato e sanguinario killer interpretato da Matt Dillon. Nel cast anche Uma Thurman e Riley Keough.

Ecco il trailer del tanto criticato nuovo film di Von Trier che uscirà negli USA in autunno:

