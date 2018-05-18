ASCOLTA PER INTERO IL NUOVO DISCO DI COURTNEY BARNETT “TELL ME HOW YOU REALLY FEEL”

Courtney Barnett pubblica oggi il suo nuovo disco “Tell Me How You Really Feel” primo disco dal 2015 anno in cui uscì l’apprezzato “Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit”.

Anticipato dai singoli “Nameless, Faceless”, “Need A Little Time” e “Sunday Roast“ ora “Tell Me How You Really Feel” è in full streaming su tutte le piattaforme digitali:

<a href="http://courtneybarnett.bandcamp.com/album/tell-me-how-you-really-feel">Tell Me How You Really Feel by courtney barnett</a>

La tracklist di “Tell me How You Really Feel”

1. Hopefulessness

2. City Looks Pretty

3. Charity

4. Need a Little Time

5. Nameless, Faceless

6. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch

7. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence

8. Help Your Self

9. Walkin’ on Eggshells

10. Sunday Roast