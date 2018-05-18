 

ASCOLTA PER INTERO IL NUOVO DISCO DI COURTNEY BARNETT “TELL ME HOW YOU REALLY FEEL”

 
Tags:
di
18 maggio 2018
 

Courtney Barnett pubblica oggi il suo nuovo disco “Tell Me How You Really Feel” primo disco dal 2015 anno in cui uscì l’apprezzato “Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit”.

Anticipato dai singoli “Nameless, Faceless”, “Need A Little Time” e “Sunday Roast“ ora “Tell Me How You Really Feel” è in full streaming su tutte le piattaforme digitali:

La tracklist di “Tell me How You Really Feel”
1. Hopefulessness
2. City Looks Pretty
3. Charity
4. Need a Little Time
5. Nameless, Faceless
6. I’m Not Your Mother, I’m Not Your Bitch
7. Crippling Self Doubt and a General Lack of Self-Confidence
8. Help Your Self
9. Walkin’ on Eggshells
10. Sunday Roast

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Passenger annuncia “Hell Or High ...
    Mike Rosenberg, Passenger, annuncia “Hell Or High Water”, il nuovissimo singolo che anticipa il disco in uscita a breve per Black Crow ...

    Il nuovo singolo degli Stella Maris ...
    Necessario compendio dell’album omonimo, esce “Un Mondo Che Non C’è Più”, il nuovo singolo degli Stella Maris, ...

    Odette di Maio: domani il nuovo ...
    Esce oggi il video di Odette Di Maio, che anticipa l’album “Infinity Pool”. L’ex cantante dei Soon rende noto oggi il video ...

    Nuovo assaggio dal prossimo album ...
    I Teleman sono già in pista per avvicinarsi a grandi passi al nuovo album “Family Of Aliens”, che sarà pubblicato più avanti ...

    Ad agosto il nuovo album dei Kooks ...
    Oggi i The Kooks condividono due nuovi brani, “No Pressure” e “All The Time”, e annunciano i dettagli del loro quinto album in ...
    I più visualizzati
    15 maggio 2018

    THE OTHER SIDE: Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti e in grado e di dividere la critica, abbiamo pensato a un ...
    11 maggio 2018

    Trovato il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison cantante dei Frightened Rabbit
    Il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison, frontman degli scozzesi Frightened Rabbit, è stato ritrovato ieri sera, 20.30 locali, a Port Edgar località sul mare nel South Queensferry scozzese. Il cantante, che aveva 36 anni, risultava disperso da ...
    19 aprile 2018

    Echo and the Bunnymen al ToDays Festival 2018
    Gli Echo and the Bunnymen di Ian McCulloch sono stati annunciati come protagonisti dell’edizione 2018 del ToDays Festival, che avrà luogo tra il 24 e il 26 agosto presso lo sPAZIO211 open air di Parco Sempione a Torino: la band suonerà sabato ...
    1 maggio 2018

    Dish-Is-Nein – Live @ Zona Roveri (Bologna, 28/04/2018)
    E’ nel contesto del ‘Neuropa Festival’ che i Dish-Is-Nein fanno il loro esordio live. I due giorni dello Zona Roveri, dedicati a sonorità dark-industrial, hanno fatto quindi da magnifica cornice al ritorno, con altro nome ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     