ARRIVA A GIUGNO IL DEBUTTO DELLE MOMMY LONG LEGS. IL PRIMO SINGOLO è “BRIDEZILLA”

Attive dal 2015, le Mommy Long Legs hanno pubblicato finora un 7″, una cassetta e un EP: oggi è arrivato finalmente l’annuncio del loro primo album, “Try Your Best”, che sarà realizzato il prossimo 22 giugno via Youth Riot Records. La band punk-rock tutta al femminile di Seattle anticipa l’uscita con un primo singolo, “Bridezilla”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

<a href="http://mommylonglegs.bandcamp.com/album/try-your-best">Try Your Best by Mommy Long Legs</a>

“Try Your Best” Tracklist:

1. Alien

2. Bitch Island

3. Ditched You

4. Dick Move

5. Logging Off

6. Lube The System

7. Abortion

8. Call You Out

9. Bridezilla

10. Try Your Best