ARRIVA A GIUGNO IL DEBUTTO DELLE MOMMY LONG LEGS. IL PRIMO SINGOLO è “BRIDEZILLA”

Attive dal 2015, le Mommy Long Legs hanno pubblicato finora un 7″, una cassetta e un EP: oggi è arrivato finalmente l’annuncio del loro primo album, “Try Your Best”, che sarà realizzato il prossimo 22 giugno via Youth Riot Records. La band punk-rock tutta al femminile di Seattle anticipa l’uscita con un primo singolo, “Bridezilla”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“Try Your Best” Tracklist:
1. Alien
2. Bitch Island
3. Ditched You
4. Dick Move
5. Logging Off
6. Lube The System
7. Abortion
8. Call You Out
9. Bridezilla
10. Try Your Best