 

ARRIVA A GIUGNO IL DEBUTTO DELLE MOMMY LONG LEGS. IL PRIMO SINGOLO è “BRIDEZILLA”

 
Tags: ,
di
25 maggio 2018
 

Attive dal 2015, le Mommy Long Legs hanno pubblicato finora un 7″, una cassetta e un EP: oggi è arrivato finalmente l’annuncio del loro primo album, “Try Your Best”, che sarà realizzato il prossimo 22 giugno via Youth Riot Records. La band punk-rock tutta al femminile di Seattle anticipa l’uscita con un primo singolo, “Bridezilla”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Try Your Best” Tracklist:
1. Alien
2. Bitch Island
3. Ditched You
4. Dick Move
5. Logging Off
6. Lube The System
7. Abortion
8. Call You Out
9. Bridezilla
10. Try Your Best

    Articoli correlati

    No related posts.

     
    Media Recenti

    Paul Weller rende noto un nuovo ...
    Ieri era il compleanno di Paul Weller, nato il 25 maggio 1958. Per festeggiare la ricorrenza, l’ex voce di Jam e degli Style Council ...

    ANOHNI, il nuovo video è per il ...
    Si chiama ‘ANOHNI: Miracle Now’ la retrospettiva dedicata all’artista situata al Kunsthal Nikolaj di Copenhagen in ...

    James Blake condivide la nuova ...
    James Blake condivide il nuovo brano “Don’t Miss It” traccia realizzata in collaborazione con Dominic Maker dei Mount Kimbie. La ...

    Il nuovo singolo dei Therapy? ...
    Tornano in pista gli irlandesi Therapy?, guidati dal sempreverde Andy Cairns. “Callow” è il primo assaggio del successore ...

    Guarda il video di “Better This ...
    Continua la marcia di avvicinamento dei Get Up Kids a quella che sarà la loro nuova uscita, dopo ben 7 anni di silenzio, ovvero ...
    I più visualizzati
    15 maggio 2018

    THE OTHER SIDE: Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti e in grado e di dividere la critica, abbiamo pensato a un ...
    11 maggio 2018

    Trovato il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison cantante dei Frightened Rabbit
    Il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison, frontman degli scozzesi Frightened Rabbit, è stato ritrovato ieri sera, 20.30 locali, a Port Edgar località sul mare nel South Queensferry scozzese. Il cantante, che aveva 36 anni, risultava disperso da ...
    14 maggio 2018

    [FESTIVAL ANNULLATO] Vinci abbonamenti per il Radar Festival @ Milano, 8-9 giugno 2018
    Vi regaliamo abbonamenti per il RADAR FESTIVAL che si terrà l’8 e il 9 giugno a Milano. Aggiudicarsi il premio e’ facile. Inviate una mail con oggetto “Voglio RADAR FESTIVAL” all’indirizzo eventi@indieforbunnies.com Nella mail inoltre ...
    17 maggio 2018

    ALBUM: House Of Tarts – H.O.T. [ IndieForBunnies exclusive ]
    Le House Of Tarts sono Laura Martelli e Valentina Salvatori, il loro debutto “H.O.T.” è da oggi in streaming esclusivo su IndieForBunnies. Laura e Valentina si incontrano nel 2015 a Mestre, nonostante di veneziano non abbiano altro che ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    No Recent Comments Found

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     