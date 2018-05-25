 

CHVRCHES PER LA PRIMA VOLTA IN ITALIA: SARANNO LIVE A MILANO A NOVEMBRE

 
25 maggio 2018
 

Due ottime notizie targate Chvrches in questo venerdì 25 maggio.

Oggi esce infatti l’atteso nuovo disco del trio scozzese, “Love Is Dead” è da ora su tutte le piattaforme di musica in streaming:

Come se non bastasse Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook e Martin Doherty hanno annunciato anche la prima sortita live in Italia:

14.11 @ Fabrique Milano – Milano

Prevendite:
Spotify pre sale dal 30.05 ore 11.00
General sale dal 01.06 ore 11.00
Link: http://bit.ly/chvrchesmilan
Importante: 1€ a biglietto sarà devoluto in beneficienza a Plus1 http://plus1.org/

