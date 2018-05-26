 

JAKE SHEARS DEGLI SCISSOR SISTERS VA DA SOLO

 
Sono fermi ormai dal 2012 gli Scissor Sisters, ma il leader Jake Shears allevia un po’ l’attesa dei fan, annunciando il suo debutto per il 10 agosto.

Ecco il singolo che anticipa il disco, “Creepy City”. Sul disco il buon Jake dice di non essere mai stato così libero nel creare musica, che non ha filtri ed è sua al 100%.

1. Introduction
2. Good Friends
3. Big Bushy Mustache
4. Sad Song Backwards
5. Everything I’ll Ever Need
6. All For What
7. S.O.B.
8. Creep City
9. The Bruiser
10. Clothes Off
11. Palace In The Sky
12. Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man)

