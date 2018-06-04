 

GUARDA NICK CAVE E KYLIE MINOGUE INSIEME SUL PALCO LONDINESE

 
4 giugno 2018
 

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds chiamano Kylie Minogue sul palco londinese di All Points East. Ieri sera a deliziare i presenti ci ha pensato l’intensa versione di “Where The Wild Roses Grow” (datata in origine 1995). Ecco un paio di video del momento…

