GUARDA NICK CAVE E KYLIE MINOGUE INSIEME SUL PALCO LONDINESE

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds chiamano Kylie Minogue sul palco londinese di All Points East. Ieri sera a deliziare i presenti ci ha pensato l’intensa versione di “Where The Wild Roses Grow” (datata in origine 1995). Ecco un paio di video del momento…

Yup, that really was Nick Cave and a surprise appearance from Ms Kylie Minogue. Not a bad Sunday evenong. pic.twitter.com/2XL1dr0yI9 — Donna Coonan (@DCoonan3) June 3, 2018