GUARDA NICK CAVE E KYLIE MINOGUE INSIEME SUL PALCO LONDINESE

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds chiamano Kylie Minogue sul palco londinese di All Points East. Ieri sera a deliziare i presenti ci ha pensato l’intensa versione di “Where The Wild Roses Grow” (datata in origine 1995). Ecco un paio di video del momento…
Yup, that really was Nick Cave and a surprise appearance from Ms Kylie Minogue. Not a bad Sunday evenong. pic.twitter.com/2XL1dr0yI9
— Donna Coonan (@DCoonan3) June 3, 2018
Now Prince is dead Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are the greatest live band alive. Tonight was a masterclass. Here’s a massive stage invasion. And Kylie was there too! pic.twitter.com/LKqiGhfu9r
— Shaun Curran (@shaun_curran) June 4, 2018