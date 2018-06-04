JACK WHITE PERSONALIZZA “ICKY THUMP” PER DONALD TRUMP

Che il titolo “Icky Thump” si prestasse a diventare “Icky Trump” era già chiaro fin dal 2016, con una serie di t-shirt riportanti proprio quella scritta. Ora Jack White, nel suo show a New York ha ripreso il concetto e dopo il verso: “White Americans, what/ Nothing better to do/ Why don’t you kick yourself out/ You’re an immigrant too/ Who’s using who/ What should we do?/ Well, you can’t be a pimp/ And a prostitute too”, centra il bersaglio: “That’s for you, Trump! You can’t be a president and a prostitute, too, Trump!”