ANY OTHER: GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “WALKTHROUGH”

Reduce dal successo al Primavera Sound di Barcellona, la band di Adele Nigro annuncia il prossimo album “Two, Geography” (in uscita il 14 settembre 2018 per 42 Records) con un video in anteprima sul prestigioso The Line Of Best Fit e un nuovo tour europeo.
Guarda il video di “Walkthrough”:
Any Other sarà in tour in Europa per presentare “Two, Geography”.
Queste le date:
17/09/2018 DE München – Unter Deck
18/09/2018 DE Berlin – Monarch
23/09/2018 DE Dortmund – FZW
24/09/2018 DE Köln – Die hängenden Gärten (KingKalk)
27/09/2018 DE Darmstadt – Oetinger Villa
28/09/2018 DE Magbebourg – Volksbad Buckau
29/09/2018 DE Schorndorf – Manufaktur
01/10/2018 CH Winterthur – Portier (Monomontag)
19/10/2018 NL Rotterdam – Left Of The Dial
20/10/2018 FR Paris – Espace B
22/10/2018 UK Brighton – Green Door Store
23/10/2018 UK London – The Shacklewell Arms
24/10/2018 UK Nottingham – JT Soar
25/10/2018 UK Leicester – Soundhouse Leicester
26/10/2018 UK Manchester – Night People
28/10/2018 UK Glasgow – Hug & Pint
30/10/2018 DE Hannover – Cafè Glocksee