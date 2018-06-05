ANY OTHER: GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “WALKTHROUGH”

ANY OTHER: GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “WALKTHROUGH”

Reduce dal successo al Primavera Sound di Barcellona, la band di Adele Nigro annuncia il prossimo album “Two, Geography” (in uscita il 14 settembre 2018 per 42 Records) con un video in anteprima sul prestigioso The Line Of Best Fit e un nuovo tour europeo.

Guarda il video di “Walkthrough”:

Any Other sarà in tour in Europa per presentare “Two, Geography”.

Queste le date:

17/09/2018 DE München – Unter Deck

18/09/2018 DE Berlin – Monarch

23/09/2018 DE Dortmund – FZW

24/09/2018 DE Köln – Die hängenden Gärten (KingKalk)

27/09/2018 DE Darmstadt – Oetinger Villa

28/09/2018 DE Magbebourg – Volksbad Buckau

29/09/2018 DE Schorndorf – Manufaktur

01/10/2018 CH Winterthur – Portier (Monomontag)

19/10/2018 NL Rotterdam – Left Of The Dial

20/10/2018 FR Paris – Espace B

22/10/2018 UK Brighton – Green Door Store

23/10/2018 UK London – The Shacklewell Arms

24/10/2018 UK Nottingham – JT Soar

25/10/2018 UK Leicester – Soundhouse Leicester

26/10/2018 UK Manchester – Night People

28/10/2018 UK Glasgow – Hug & Pint

30/10/2018 DE Hannover – Cafè Glocksee