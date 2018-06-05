 

ANY OTHER: GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “WALKTHROUGH”

 
Tags: ,
di
5 giugno 2018
 

Reduce dal successo al Primavera Sound di Barcellona, la band di Adele Nigro annuncia il prossimo album “Two, Geography” (in uscita il 14 settembre 2018 per 42 Records) con un video in anteprima sul prestigioso The Line Of Best Fit e un nuovo tour europeo.

Guarda il video di “Walkthrough”:

Any Other sarà in tour in Europa per presentare “Two, Geography”.
Queste le date:

17/09/2018 DE München – Unter Deck
18/09/2018 DE Berlin – Monarch
23/09/2018 DE Dortmund – FZW
24/09/2018 DE Köln – Die hängenden Gärten (KingKalk)
27/09/2018 DE Darmstadt – Oetinger Villa
28/09/2018 DE Magbebourg – Volksbad Buckau
29/09/2018 DE Schorndorf – Manufaktur
01/10/2018 CH Winterthur – Portier (Monomontag)
19/10/2018 NL Rotterdam – Left Of The Dial
20/10/2018 FR Paris – Espace B
22/10/2018 UK Brighton – Green Door Store
23/10/2018 UK London – The Shacklewell Arms
24/10/2018 UK Nottingham – JT Soar
25/10/2018 UK Leicester – Soundhouse Leicester
26/10/2018 UK Manchester – Night People
28/10/2018 UK Glasgow – Hug & Pint
30/10/2018 DE Hannover – Cafè Glocksee

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Guarda il trailer di ...
    Amazon Studios ha pubblicato online il primo trailer di “Suspiria” remake del classico horror firmato Dario Argento uscito nel ...

    Suede, il singolo si chiama ...
    E allora, che ne dite? Ecco il singolo apripista per il nuovo album dei Suede. Brano suggestivo, intenso e notturno, ricco di magici ...

    The National invitano The Staves e ...
    Durante il loro concerto all’interno dell’All Points East al Victoria Park di Londra sabato sera, i National hanno invitato sul ...

    A luglio il secondo album dei ...
    A distanza di cinque anni dal loro debutto, “Coming Apart”, i Body/Head ritornano con un nuovo album: la band di Kim Gordon e ...

    Guarda Nick Cave e Kylie Minogue ...
    Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds chiamano Kylie Minogue sul palco londinese di All Points East. Ieri sera a deliziare i presenti ci ha pensato ...
    I più visualizzati
    15 maggio 2018

    THE OTHER SIDE: Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
    Anche nelle migliori famiglie come IFB ci sono pareri discordanti su certi dischi. Di solito ci fidiamo e accettiamo il verdetto del nostro recensore, ma per certe uscite molto importanti e in grado e di dividere la critica, abbiamo pensato a un ...
    11 maggio 2018

    Trovato il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison cantante dei Frightened Rabbit
    Il corpo senza vita di Scott Hutchison, frontman degli scozzesi Frightened Rabbit, è stato ritrovato ieri sera, 20.30 locali, a Port Edgar località sul mare nel South Queensferry scozzese. Il cantante, che aveva 36 anni, risultava disperso da ...
    17 maggio 2018

    ALBUM: House Of Tarts – H.O.T. [ IndieForBunnies exclusive ]
    Le House Of Tarts sono Laura Martelli e Valentina Salvatori, il loro debutto “H.O.T.” è da oggi in streaming esclusivo su IndieForBunnies. Laura e Valentina si incontrano nel 2015 a Mestre, nonostante di veneziano non abbiano altro che ...
    14 maggio 2018

    [FESTIVAL ANNULLATO] Vinci abbonamenti per il Radar Festival @ Milano, 8-9 giugno 2018
    Vi regaliamo abbonamenti per il RADAR FESTIVAL che si terrà l’8 e il 9 giugno a Milano. Aggiudicarsi il premio e’ facile. Inviate una mail con oggetto “Voglio RADAR FESTIVAL” all’indirizzo eventi@indieforbunnies.com Nella mail inoltre ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    No Recent Comments Found

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     