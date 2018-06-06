 

FINE DELLA CORSA (O ALMENO SEMBRA) PER GLI SPLASHH

 
6 giugno 2018
 

Ci era piaciuto parecchio il primo album degli Splashh, così ricco di suggestioni anni ’90, un po’ meno forse il secondo disco, ma restavamo comunque in linea di galleggiamento.

Sta di fatto che, dopo “Comfort” (2013) e “Waiting A Lifetime” (2017) la band anglo-australiana sembra aver presentato il conto finale: “It has come to the end of a era for us for now. For the time being we will be taking a possible indefinite hiatus to focus on our own separate projects…“. Sembrano essere in arrivo un po’ di demo, messi a disposizione in modo gratuito.

Peccato.

    Ultimi commenti

