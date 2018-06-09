 

ASCOLTA “EASY STREET”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL SECONDO ALBUM SOLISTA DI JUANITA STEIN DEGLI HOWLING BELLS

 
9 giugno 2018
 

Come vi abbiamo già annunciato qualche mese fa, il secondo album di Juanita Stein, “Until The Lights Fade”, uscirà il prossimo 31 agosto via Nude Records: l’ex frontwoman e chitarrista degli Howling Bells lo ha registrato ai Big Orange Studios di Austin, Texas in appena due settimane. Dopo il primo singolo, “Forgiver”, scritto insieme a Brandon Flowers dei Killers, oggi arriva un nuovo brano, “Easy Street”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Until The Lights Fade” Tracklist:
1. All The Way
2. Forgiver
3. Get Back To The City
4. In Your Hands
5. Cool
6. Release Me
7. Silver Linings
8. Easy Street
9. Fast Lane
10. French Films

