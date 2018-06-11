IL NUOVO DISCO DEGLI SPIRITUALIZED ESCE A SETTEMBRE. ASCOLTA 2 NUOVI BRANI.

Dopo aver condiviso diversi teaser criptici Jason Pierce svela finalmente i dettagli del nuovo disco a nome Spiritualized.

“And Nothing Hurt“, composto interamente da Pierce nel suo studio casalingo a Londra, uscira’ il prossimo 7 settembre.

Il primo singolo “I’m Your Man” e’ stato svelato questa mattina su BBC 6 per poi apparire, insieme all’altro brano “A Perfect Miracle”, su spotify

“And Nothing Hurt“ arriva a 6 anni di distanza dall’ultimo disco a firma Spiritualized “Sweet Heart Sweet Light“ uscito nel 2012 (leggi la recensione)

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Perfect Miracle”

02 “I’m Your Man”

03 “Here It Comes (The Road) Let’s Go”

04 “Let’s Dance”

05 “On The Sunshine”

06 “Damaged”

07 “The Morning After”

08 “The Prize”

09 “Sail On Through”