PRIMO ALBUM SOLISTA DI JON SPENCER IN AUTUNNO. IL PRIMO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “DO THE TRASH CAN”

Dopo innumerevoli esperienze (Pussy Galore, Boss Hog, Heavy Trash e ovviamente Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), Jon Spencer realizzerà un album solista, “Spencer Sings The Hits!”, che verrà pubblicato all’inizio dell’autunno via In The Red Recordings. Il disco è stato registrato insieme a Sam Coones dei Quasi e al batterista M. Sord e mixato da Bill Skibbe. Il primo singolo estratto si chiama “Do The Trash Can” e lo potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Spencer Sings The Hits!” Tracklist:

1. Do The Trash Can

2. Fake

3. Overload

4. Time 2 Be Bad

5. Ghost

6. Beetle Boots

7. Hornet

8. Wilderness

9. Love Handle

10. I Got The Hits

11. Alien Humidity

12. Cape