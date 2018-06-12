PRIMO ALBUM SOLISTA DI JON SPENCER IN AUTUNNO. IL PRIMO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “DO THE TRASH CAN”

Dopo innumerevoli esperienze (Pussy Galore, Boss Hog, Heavy Trash e ovviamente Jon Spencer Blues Explosion), Jon Spencer realizzerà un album solista, “Spencer Sings The Hits!”, che verrà pubblicato all’inizio dell’autunno via In The Red Recordings. Il disco è stato registrato insieme a Sam Coones dei Quasi e al batterista M. Sord e mixato da Bill Skibbe. Il primo singolo estratto si chiama “Do The Trash Can” e lo potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“Spencer Sings The Hits!” Tracklist:
1. Do The Trash Can
2. Fake
3. Overload
4. Time 2 Be Bad
5. Ghost
6. Beetle Boots
7. Hornet
8. Wilderness
9. Love Handle
10. I Got The Hits
11. Alien Humidity
12. Cape