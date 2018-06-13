DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

Death Cab for Cutie annunciano il nuovo album “Thank You For Today” in arrivo il 17 agosto su Atlantic.

“Gold Rush” è il primo estratto in ascolto:

“Kintsugi” è l’ultimo disco della band uscito nel 2015, il prossimo sarà invece il primo senza il membro fondatore Chris Walla fuoriuscito dal progetto.

“Thank You For Today” tracklist:

01 I Dreamt We Spoke Again

02 Summer Years

03 Gold Rush

04 Your Hurricane

05 When We Drive

06 Autumn Love

07 Northern Lights

08 You Moved Away

09 Near/Far

10 60 & Punk