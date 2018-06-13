 

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO ESTRATTO.

 
13 giugno 2018
 

Death Cab for Cutie annunciano il nuovo album “Thank You For Today” in arrivo il 17 agosto su Atlantic.

“Gold Rush” è il primo estratto in ascolto:

“Kintsugi” è l’ultimo disco della band uscito nel 2015, il prossimo sarà invece il primo senza il membro fondatore Chris Walla fuoriuscito dal progetto.

“Thank You For Today” tracklist:

01 I Dreamt We Spoke Again
02 Summer Years
03 Gold Rush
04 Your Hurricane
05 When We Drive
06 Autumn Love
07 Northern Lights
08 You Moved Away
09 Near/Far
10 60 & Punk

