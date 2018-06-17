 

STEVE ALBINI FA SALTARE IL BANCO A POKER!

 
17 giugno 2018
 

Che Steve Albini fosse un signor produttore e un grande musicista con i suoi Shellac era già noto, ma che se la cavasse così bene a poker no, ci era oscuro. Sta di fatto che nella World Series of Poker a Las Vegas il buon Steve ha battuto 310 avversari a Sevencard Stud, che è una delle tante varianti del poker, portando  a casa 105.000 dollari e il braccialetto d’oro delle World Series of Poker.

Il nostro ha dichiarato: “I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet. There’s still hope for everybody!” E quindi…tentar non nuoce, almeno a lui!

