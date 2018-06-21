SECONDO ALBUM DEI MOTHERS A SETTEMBRE. IL PRIMO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “BLAME KIT”

Un paio di anni fa avevamo apprezzato il loro debutto, “When You Walk A Long Distance You Are Tired” (leggi la nostra recensione), e oggi i Mothers hanno annunciato i dettagli del loro atteso sophomore: la loro nuova fatica sulla lunga distanza del gruppo ora di stanza a Philadelphia si chiamerà “Render Another Ugly Method” e sarà pubblicata il prossimo 7 settembre via Anti- Records.
La band capitanata da Kristine Leschper lo ha registrato insieme al noto produttore John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, John Grant).
Ad anticipare l’uscita ecco il singolo “Blame Kit”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“Render Another Ugly Method” Tracklist:
01. Beauty Routine
02. Pink
03. It Is A Pleasure To Be Here
04. Blame Kit
05. Baptist Trauma
06. Western Medicine
07. Circle Once
08. Mutual Agreement
09. Mother And Wife
10. Wealth Center / Risk Capital
11. Fat Chance