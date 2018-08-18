 

“DISARRAY” è IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL DODICESIMO ALBUM DEI LOW

 
18 agosto 2018
 

Come sapete il prossimo 14 settembre, via Sub Pop Records, uscirà “Double Negative”, il dodicesimo album dei Low: il disco, che arriva a tre anni esatti di distanza dal precedente “One And Sixes”, è stato registrato ancora una volta all’April Base Studio di Justin Vernon a Eau Claire in Wisconsin, in questo caso insieme al produttore B.J. Burton (Bon Iver, Lizzo, Francis And The Lights).

In questi giorni la storica band slowcore di Duluth, Minnesota ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “Disarray”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Double Negative” Tracklist:
1. Quorum
2. Dancing And Blood
3. Fly
4. Tempest
5. Always Up
6. Always Trying To Work It Out
7. The Son, The Sun
8. Dancing And Fire
9. Poor Sucker
10. Rome (Always In The Dark)
11. Disarray

