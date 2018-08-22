 

GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “REPEATING PATTERNS”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL QUARTO ALBUM DEI WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

 
Tags: , ,
di
22 agosto 2018
 

Come vi abbiamo annunciato qualche settimana fa, i We Were Promised Jetpacks stanno per dare un seguito a “Unravelling”, il loro terzo album, datato addirittura 2014.

La band scozzese, infatti, ritornerà il prossimo 14 settembre, via Big Scary Monsters, con “The More I Sleep The Less I Dream”, prodotto da Jonathan Low (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs).

In questi giorni il gruppo indie-rock di Edimburgo ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “Repeating Patterns”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    Quinto album per Laura Gibson a ...
    A piu’ di due anni e mezzo dal suo precedente LP, “Empire Builder”, Laura Gibson ritorna con un nuovo lavoro sulla lunga ...

    Nuovo album e tre date italiane per ...
    Dopo aver realizzato ben due album nel 2015, “If We Die, If If If If If If” e l’omonima collaborazione con i Suuns, i ...

    Quarto album per Folly & The ...
    Folly & The Hunter ritornano con il loro quarto album a distanza di tre anni dal precedente, “Awake”: il nuovo disco si ...

    “Us” è il secondo ...
    A distanza di più di tre anni dal suo debutto sulla lunga distanza, “Me”, Empress Of, ovvero la musicista e produttrice ...

    Guarda il video di ...
    Come vi abbiamo annunciato un paio di mesi fa Villagers, il progetto del musicista irlandese Conor O’Brien, pubblicherà il suo quarto ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...

    Color Fest 2018 (La Giurranda di Platania, 4-5/08/2018)
    Ci si può affezionare ad una mancanza? È passato qualche giorno ormai dalla fine del Color Fest, Platania (CZ) è lontana e restano solo le foto e le playlist. Cercherò di farvi rivivere ogni frangente delle serate del quattro e cinque agosto, ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    27 luglio 2018

    Rosarie – Crystal Eyes
    I Rosaire nascono nel 2013, un anno dopo pubblicano un EP ( “Four mysteries” ), un altro paio di canzoni nel 2016 (“Samsara”) e finalmente escono con l’album d’esordio, “Crystal Eyes” nel maggio di ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     