GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “REPEATING PATTERNS”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL QUARTO ALBUM DEI WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

Come vi abbiamo annunciato qualche settimana fa, i We Were Promised Jetpacks stanno per dare un seguito a “Unravelling”, il loro terzo album, datato addirittura 2014.

La band scozzese, infatti, ritornerà il prossimo 14 settembre, via Big Scary Monsters, con “The More I Sleep The Less I Dream”, prodotto da Jonathan Low (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs).

In questi giorni il gruppo indie-rock di Edimburgo ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “Repeating Patterns”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.