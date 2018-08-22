GUARDA IL VIDEO DI “REPEATING PATTERNS”, IL NUOVO SINGOLO DAL QUARTO ALBUM DEI WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

Come vi abbiamo annunciato qualche settimana fa, i We Were Promised Jetpacks stanno per dare un seguito a “Unravelling”, il loro terzo album, datato addirittura 2014.
La band scozzese, infatti, ritornerà il prossimo 14 settembre, via Big Scary Monsters, con “The More I Sleep The Less I Dream”, prodotto da Jonathan Low (The National, Sufjan Stevens, Kurt Vile, The War On Drugs).
In questi giorni il gruppo indie-rock di Edimburgo ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, “Repeating Patterns”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.