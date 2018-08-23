 

ASIA ARGENTO INTERROMPE LA COLLABORAZIONE CON LE GUESS WHO? FESTIVAL IN SEGUITO ALLE ACCUSE DI MOLESTIE

 
23 agosto 2018
 

Asia Argento non curerà più parte del cartellone del prossimo Le Guess Who? festival che si terrà dall’8 al 10 novembre ad Utrecht Olanda.

La decisione, presa dall’attrice e regista italiana in seguito alle recenti accuse ricevute per abusi sessuali, è stata resa nota oggi dall’organizzazione dell’evento attraverso questo comunicato sul the Hollywood Reporter:
Due to the volatile nature of the accusations surrounding Ms. Argento, she has chosen to withdraw from her curatorship of this year’s edition, while these issues remain open. Le Guess Who? supports her decision, as we consider it our responsibility to represent, to the best of our ability, the interests and integrity of all artists involved with our organization, and we strive to do this with sensitivity and respect.

Secondo quanto emerso da un recente articolo del New York Times l’attore Jimmy Bennet dichiara di essere stato abusato sessualmente dall’Argento. I fatti risalirebbero al 2004 anno in cui l’allora diciassettenne Bennet recitava al fianco dell’attrice nel film “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things” che lei stessa, all’epoca trentasettenne, dirigeva.

La line-up che Asia Argento aveva allestito per il Le Guess Who? includeva the Breeders, Joe Cardamone, Lydia Lunch, Psychic Ills, Richard Fearless e Vera Sola artisti che ad oggi rimangono comunque confermati in cartellone e quindi dovrebbero regorlarmente esibirsi.

Gli altri ‘curatori’ quest’anno sono Devendra Banhart, Moor Mother, Shabaka Hutchings dei Sons of Kemete the Comet Is Coming.

