SMASHING PUMPKINS: IL CONCERTO DI SEATTLE SARà TRASMESSO LIVE SU TWITTER

Gli Smashing Pumpkins hanno annunciato che il concerto di Seattle, previsto oggi 24 agosto sarà trasmesso in live streaming attraverso il profilo twitter della Live Nation promoter che organizza lo “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour di Corgan e soci nel Nord America.

La diretta inizia alle 20.15 ore locali, 5.15 di mattina da noi in Italia:

Get the story behind Jimmy Chamberlin of @SmashingPumpkin's epic drum solo in the live performance of their song "Solara!" Catch the drum solo for yourself during their concert streaming live on Twitter 8/24 @ 8:15pm PT @ https://t.co/uTcyEkaDW1. Get tix https://t.co/TUnC1As4ax pic.twitter.com/1NuXmX2EA1 — Live Nation (@LiveNation) 22 agosto 2018

Click below to set a reminder to watch @SmashingPumpkin's concert streaming live on Twitter! Tune in on 8/24 at 8:15pm PT to watch here https://t.co/uTcyEjT2xr! You can also get tix to the tour here: https://t.co/TUnC1AasLX #TheSmashingPumpkinsLive https://t.co/JahnYH3h8q — Live Nation (@LiveNation) 23 agosto 2018

On-stage i 3 membri storici della band, Billy Corgan, James Iha e Jimmy Chamberlin saranno accompagnati da Jeff Schroeder, bassista ormai in pianta stabile nella band, e altre due chitarre i turnisti Jack Bates e Katie Cole.