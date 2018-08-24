 

SMASHING PUMPKINS: IL CONCERTO DI SEATTLE SARà TRASMESSO LIVE SU TWITTER

 
24 agosto 2018
 

Gli Smashing Pumpkins hanno annunciato che il concerto di Seattle, previsto oggi 24 agosto sarà trasmesso in live streaming attraverso il profilo twitter della Live Nation promoter che organizza lo “Shiny And Oh So Bright” tour di Corgan e soci nel Nord America.

La diretta inizia alle 20.15 ore locali, 5.15 di mattina da noi in Italia:

On-stage i 3 membri storici della band, Billy Corgan, James Iha e Jimmy Chamberlin saranno accompagnati da Jeff Schroeder, bassista ormai in pianta stabile nella band, e altre due chitarre i turnisti Jack Bates e Katie Cole.

