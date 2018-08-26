I D+ (PHIL ELVERUM, BRET LUNSFORD, KARL BLAU) PUBBLICANO IL PRIMO DISCO IN 10 ANNI

Attivo come Mount Eerie e Microphones Phil Elverum in passato si era unito a Bret Lunsford dei Beat Happening e Karl Blau nel progetto D+.

Dopo circa dieci anni di lontananza dalle scene, l’ultimo disco “What Is Doubt For” era uscito nel 2008, i D+ pubblicano ora il nuovo “Destroy Before Listening” già disponibile su bandcamp:

<a href="http://dplus.bandcamp.com/album/destroy-before-listening">Destroy Before Listening by D+</a>

Le canzoni di “Destroy Before Listening” sono state registrate nel 2013.

I'm in the band D+ with Bret and Karl. We have a new CD.

For $10 extra you can get the CDR pre-smashed and receive plastic shards in the mail.

Irresistible, right?https://t.co/qFJRPPCGg2

— Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) 25 agosto 2018