 

I D+ (PHIL ELVERUM, BRET LUNSFORD, KARL BLAU) PUBBLICANO IL PRIMO DISCO IN 10 ANNI

 
Tags: , , ,
di
26 agosto 2018
 

Attivo come Mount Eerie e Microphones Phil Elverum in passato si era unito a Bret Lunsford dei Beat Happening e Karl Blau nel progetto D+.

Dopo circa dieci anni di lontananza dalle scene, l’ultimo disco “What Is Doubt For” era uscito nel 2008, i D+ pubblicano ora il nuovo “Destroy Before Listening” già disponibile su bandcamp:

Le canzoni di “Destroy Before Listening” sono state registrate nel 2013.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    TRACK: Lights On Moscow – Lord ...
    A volte certe sorprese ti lasciano senza fiato. Questo è il nostro caso. I Lights on Moscow segnano la collaborazione tra Justin Lockey ...

    Mark Kozelek annuncia un album con ...
    Dopo aver annunciato un nuovo album come Sun Kil Moon, “This Is My Dinner”, in uscita il prossimo 1° novembre, Mark Kozelek ...

    I Lanterns On The Lake sono al ...
    A distanza di tre anni dal loro bellissimo terzo LP, “Beings”, i Lanterns On The Lake hanno cominciato a lavorare sul suo ...

    Terzo album per Doe Paoro. Guarda ...
    A distanza di tre anni dal suo sophomore, “After”, registrato nello studio di Bon Iver nel Wisconsin, Doe Paoro ritorna con un ...

    Oggi “The Miseducation Of ...
    Fine agosto è uno strano periodo in cui far uscire un disco. I tormentoni estivi cominciano ormai a sbiadire, quelli autunnali stanno ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 agosto 2018

    I Say Sue Me a Milano in novembre
    I Say Sue Me, dopo aver presentato nei giorni scorsi un nuovo singolo, “Just Joking Around”, hanno annunciato anche le date del loro tour autunnale in Europa. La band indie-pop sudcoreana passerà anche per il nostro paese per ...
    15 agosto 2018

    6 date italiane, in acustico, per Jesse Malin a novembre
    Lunga e ricca di soddisfazioni la discografia di Jesse Malin, cantautore statunitense che spesso è stato accostato ad eroi come Bruce Springsteen o Ryan Adams (che produsse il suo primo album nel 2003). Il cantante di New York arriva in Italia, ...
    18 agosto 2018

    Ecco “Storm”, il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos, nuovo progetto con membri di The Offspring, The Cure, The Mission, Body Count, Van Halen
    “Storm”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto, è il primo singolo dei Beauty In Chaos: si tratta di un nuovo progetto, che coinvolge numerosi musicisti di notevole fama. Tra loro troviamo Wayne Hussey (The Mission), Simon Gallup (The Cure), ...
    14 agosto 2018

    Color Fest 2018 (La Giurranda di Platania, 4-5/08/2018)
    Ci si può affezionare ad una mancanza? È passato qualche giorno ormai dalla fine del Color Fest, Platania (CZ) è lontana e restano solo le foto e le playlist. Cercherò di farvi rivivere ogni frangente delle serate del quattro e cinque agosto, ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     